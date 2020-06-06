Donald Trump Says COVID-19 Is A 'very Bad Gift' From China To The Rest Of The World

US President Donald Trump on Friday called the deadly coronavirus a ‘very bad gift’ from China. During a press briefing, the US President was reportedly asked why COVID-19 had spread rapidly across the world but not in the Chinese city of Wuhan. In reply, Trump said that China should have tackled the coronavirus at the source and not let it spread to the rest of the world.

Pandemic should never have happened according to Trump

As per reports, Donald Trump also openly wondered why the deadly virus did not spread to other areas of China other than the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province. Trump further added, “China has taken tremendous advantage of the United States; we helped rebuild China; we gave them $ 500 billion a year. How stupid are the people who represented our country with China and many other countries? But that’s all changing now."

Back on May 30, the Trump administration reportedly prevented Chinese students and some researchers from entering the country and also accused them of stealing intellectual property. The United States currently has the greatest number of coronavirus cases in the world; the country has reported 1,885,197 positive coronavirus cases and 108,664 deaths.

Trump claims to have saved 2 million lives

Following global backlash over the Trump administration's handling of the Coronavirus, Trump, on June 5, claimed that he had 'saved 2 million lives' with the nationwide lockdown, while addressing a press conference, not wearing a face-mask. He added that the US was working with China while calling the virus a 'bad gift from China'. The US, which is the current epicentre of the pandemic has claimed 1,08,664 deaths.

Trump added that the United States was working with the world and that they will cooperate with China as well but the tragedy of the coronavirus pandemic should never have happened in the first place.