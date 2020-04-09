COVID-19: China Restores 40% Of Flights As Country Begins To Ease Restrictions

While most countries are currently struggling to flatten the curve of coronavirus outbreak that originated in China, China has restored at least 40 per cent of flights as the next step to ease is a months-long lockdown. According to reports, as the daily infections in the country have gone down to negligible, most flights in China's northwest and southwest area have started their operations. The areas where flights will operate mainly consist of migrant workers and industrial areas including the Yangtze River and Pearl River Deltas.

The Chinese Civil Aviation Administration has reportedly said that an average of more than 6,500 flights of civil aviation operated in the month of March which was 20.5 per cent more than from February amid the coronavirus outbreak. As of April 1, more 970 flights were arranged to get over 59,000 workers back to the locations of their jobs. However, international flights still remain halted due to heavy restrictions by other countries.

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 88,516 lives worldwide as of April 9. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,518,970 people. Out of the total infections, 330,697 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Read - Mike Pompeo Says 'not The Time For Retribution' Against China Over Coronavirus

Read - Brazilian Minister Blames China For Coronavirus Crisis, China Demands Explanation

China reopens animal markets

Meanwhile, the same "wet markets" of China have been reopened and the sale of bats, pangolins and dogs for human consumption has resumed in the country. As life turns to normalcy in Chinese central city, Wuhan, where the COVID-19 had originated and, has now spread to at least 209 countries. The move by Chinese authorities has raised concerns worldwide as the rest of them are still battling with the deadly virus.

Various reports had suggested that the 55-year-old man who first contracted the deadly COVID-19 was in one of these markets selling exotic animals. An international media outlet quoted its correspondent saying that “the markets have gone back to operating” in a similar way it was functioning before the coronavirus pandemic rocked the world. However, according to reports, these markets are being monitored by guards who are ensuring that no one is able to take photographs of the floors soaked with blood and slaughtering of other animals, including dogs and rabbits.

Read - Finland Discovers Masks Bought From China Not Hospital-safe

Read - China Probes CPC Member Who Criticised President Jinping Over Virus Handling