China, Russia Withdraw From UNHRC Resolution Urging Release Of Detained Myanmar Leaders

China and Russia on February 12 pulled out from a United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution on the situation in Myanmar following the military coup. According to ANI, the resolution calls for the release of detained persons including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint. The resolution was approved by consensus during a special session in Geneva. However, China and Russia pulled out saying that they are “disassociating” from the resolution.

Myanmar’s ambassador had called the document unacceptable. UN Special Rapporteur Thomas Andrews, on the other hand, had condemned the arbitrary detention of government officials and human rights leader in Myanmar. Andrews had cited “growing reports and photographic evidence” that security forces have used live ammunition against protesters.

READ: UN HRC Adopts Resolution Calling For 'immediate' Release Of Myanmar's Civilian Leaders

UNHRC’s resolution

It is worth noting that UNHRC resolution stressed the need to refrain from violence and fully respect human rights, fundamental and the rule of law. On February 1, Myanmar’s military staged a coup and overthrew the democratically elected government of the National League Democracy (NLD), alleging voter fraud in November 2020 elections that saw the NLD securing a resounding victory. The resolution, ‘deploring’ the military taking over power in Myanmar, the UN adopted a resolution by consensus among the Human Rights Council’s 47 members.

READ: 'India & US To Be In Contact Over The Ongoing Myanmar Coup', Informs MEA

The resolution called for “the immediate and unconditional release of all persons arbitrarily detained," and "the restoration of the elected government”. The resolution rightly called on the Myanmar military to release those arbitrarily detained, including Aung San Suu Kyi. But, it failed to address the most necessary condition for change: accountability,” Grant Shubin, legal director of the Global Justice Center said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s Ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Myint Thu said that it would cooperate with the UN and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) while stressing that “we do not want to stall the nascent democratic transition in the country”. Andrews expressed gratitude towards the support Myanmar received but said that the people need “real action” from the peace-keeping body.

READ: Tensions High As Mass Protests In Myanmar Enter Second Week

READ: Myanmar Lawyers Stage Anti-coup Rally In Mandalay

