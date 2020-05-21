China Says Boy Recognised As Panchen Lama Is Now ‘college Graduate With Stable Job'

China has claimed that the boy who disappeared at the age of six, after Dalai Lama recognised him as the reincarnation of Panchen Lama, is now a “college graduate with a stable job”. In 1995, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima was recognised as Tibetan Buddhism’s 11th Panchen Lama, the second most senior figure in Tibetan Buddhism's largest school, but China rejected the nomination for its own candidate Gyancain Norbu.

During a press briefing, China’s foreign spokesperson Zhao Lijian reportedly said that Nyima has a “stable job” and neither he or his family wants to be disturbed in their “normal lives”. China’s commented on the issue after the United States renewed its call for the release of Nyima who became the world’s youngest political prisoner in 1995.

Sam Brownback, Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, said that the United States has no idea about the whereabouts of Panchen Lama and it continues to press Chinese authorities for his release. The American diplomat reiterated that the Chinese Communist Party has no right to appoint the next Dalai Lama as they continue to assert the contrary.

“We continue to press the Chinese authorities to release the Panchen Lama and to let him free, but (also) let the world know where he is,” Brownback told reporters during a briefing on COVID-19 impact on religious minorities.

Dispute over right of appoint

The Ambassador had said that the US government will continue to raise the issue, highlighting that it is gaining traction in Congress and in places around the world because of succession issues. China has repeatedly rejected the US’ assertion to select the next Dalai Lama by the Tibetan people saying Beijing’s approval is a must for choosing the next successor. Brownback quipped that the Chinese don’t have the right to appoint the next Dalai Lama any more than they have the right to appoint the next pope.

(Image credit: AP)