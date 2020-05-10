Mother's Day: Dalai Lama Pens Heartfelt Note For His Mother, Calls Her 'truly Wonderful'

Marking the occasion of Mother’s day, Dalai Lama took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt message to appreciate his mother. Referring to her as "one of the kindest" he had ever crossed paths with, he added that he was certain that his mother was "loved" by everyone. He also wrote that she was so compassionate that she would give food to others, even if she went hungry herself.

My mother was undoubtedly one of the kindest people I have ever known. She was truly wonderful and was loved, I am certain, by all who knew her. She was very compassionate and felt concern for everyone, glad to give food to others even if it meant she went hungry herself. — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) May 10, 2020

Read: Mother's Day: From Veterans To Newbies, Stars Post Adorable Pics As Kids; Can You Guess?

Read: Smriti Irani Wishes Her Mom On Mother's Day, Says 'I Get My Crazy From Her'

'Happy Mother's day'

Meanwhile, there were others who posted everything from their art to throwback pictures to selfies to mark the occasion. Union minister Smriti Irani, took to Instagram to wish her mother. While sharing a funny picture of her mother, the Union Minister wrote, “I get my crazy from her. Happy Mom Day”. In the image, one can see the minister’s mother sticking out her tongue in a playful manner and posing for the camera.

Also, Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to all mothers in different essential professions including public health care personnel, police officers and housemakers. Amid the global health crisis, most people are confined to their homes but mothers never stop to look after their children and the same implies for those in tackling the pandemic on the frontlines. In a bid to show respect for the contribution they make in the society, the Odisha-based artist made a beautiful mural showing four women characters in different attire at Puri beach. Along with the message of Mother’s Day, the art also said ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’.

Read: Mother's Day: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Salutes All Mothers Working On Frontline

Read: On Mother's Day, Alia Bhatt Shares Selfie With Mom Soni Razdan, Calls Her 'safe Place'