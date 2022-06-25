China Slams US For Conducting Taiwan Strait Flyover, Says It 'endangering Peace' In Region

In a recent development, the Chinese military has accused the United States of "intentionally disrupting the regional situation and endangering the peace and stability across Taiwan Strait." The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) also pledged to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity in the midst of extensive military exercises in the region after it observed a US spy plane flying over the Taiwan Straits on Friday, June 24. According to Global Times, the political observers believe that US military activity in the region is provocative following China's declaration that there are no "international waters" in the Taiwan Straits.

Colonel Shi Yi, the spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the PLA, said in a statement that the US sent a P-8A anti-submarine aircraft across the Taiwan Straits on June 24 and publicly announced the move. He further stated that the PLA Eastern Theater Command followed and analysed its progress during its entire route while organising aerial and ground forces. "We firmly oppose this," Yi stated, as per the Global Times. The spokesperson further asserted that the PLA Eastern Theater Command will fiercely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity while maintaining constant high vigilance.

US vows to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows

As a symbol of the US' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, a US Navy P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft flew across the Taiwan Strait on Friday. This comes only a few days after dozens of Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). "The United States will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows including within the Taiwan Strait," US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement, as per CNN. The statement further claimed that the United States protects the freedoms and rights of all nations to navigate by conducting its operations in the Taiwan Strait in compliance with international law.

China asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan

It is significant to mention here that China asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's self-government for more than seven decades. However, Taipei has countered Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic ties with democracies, particularly the United States, which China frequently opposes. Further, China has often condemned the United States for maintaining official ties with Taiwan, claiming that such activities violate China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and contribute to regional instability.

Image: AP