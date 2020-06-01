China's Mouthpiece Attempts Warning To India Amid 'Cold War' With US; Lekhi Hits Back

Tensions between the US and China continue to escalate over a wide range of issues as the world's two largest economies remain at loggerheads, amid which time, a voice has been raised in India as well over not using Chinese products and apps. The reason for this is China's predatory economic behaviour, as well as privacy concerns and aggression with regards to borders, apart from Covid.

Now, Chinese state-run media has attempted to hit out over this, with state-mouthpiece Global Times writing there have been some nationalist voices suggesting the Indian government to join the new Cold War and exploit its position for more gains.

“Such irrational voices are nothing but misleading, which should not represent the mainstream voices and sway the Indian government's stance,” it said.

Stating that India may incur a loss by engaging in the US-China conflict, China believes that the Modi government needs to face the situation objectively and rationally.

It further warns India against including the US factor while handling any problem in its relations with China, as it would “only complicate” the issue. Pertaining to the Indo-China border conflict, it says that US mediation is unnecessary and “the last thing both sides could use”.

“If in a new Cold War, India leans toward the US or becomes a US pawn attacking China, the economic and trade ties between the two Asian neighbours will suffer a devastating blow. And it would be too much for the Indian economy to take such a hit at the current stage,” warns China.

As per the Indian Government, diplomatic talks between the two nations are underway, to ensure that the issue is settled peacefully.

‘Crippling Indian economy cannot bear more shocks’

As India begins phase-wise relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown, in order to bring the economy back on track, China stated that the ‘crippling Indian economy’ cannot afford any more ‘shocks.’

The neighbouring country also offered support to India in its effort to relax to help its economic recovery and hoped to deepen bilateral trade ties during the process.

“China does not want to see a situation where politics leads to economic repercussions. S,o the Indian government is advised to always view the India-China relations with rational minds instead of being lured by domestic nationalist sentiment,” it added.

Meenakshi Lekhi has hit back at China:

Back to a huff and a puff. India is a market 4your cheap products both figuratively & literally, so please don’t talk about economic costs. India is no body’s pawn it knows exactly how to protect its interests but China would do well in advising & not siding with its stooge Pak https://t.co/irdUwFvHNM — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) May 31, 2020

