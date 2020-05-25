Hong Kong's Security Chief Backs China's Proposed Law, Says 'terrorism' Growing In City

Hong Kong’s security chief extended his support to China’s proposed national security legislation saying the city has lost its peace with growing terrorism. John Lee, Secretary for Security, said in a statement that violence has been escalating in Hong Kong with many cases involving explosives and genuine firearms.

“Terrorism is growing in the city and activities which harm national security, such as ‘Hong Kong independence’, become more rampant,” said Lee.

Referring to pro-democracy protests, the 62-year-old security chief for China’s semi-autonomous region said that Hong Kong has changed from one of the safest cities in the world to a city shrouded in the shadow of violence. Lee displayed his support for the bill presented by the National People’s Congress and said that will lead all disciplinary forces to discharge their duties for safeguarding national security.

"I fully support the NPC's draft Decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security which allows Hong Kong to be back on track, ensuring its long-term prosperity and stability," he added.

On May 24, Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Hong Kong to protest against the proposed law and reportedly chanted slogans like “Liberate Hong Kong”, “Stand with Hong Kong”, and “Revolution of our times”. Lee said that it was a “radical and violent” act and a number of innocent citizens and police officers were injured.

“Today's incident proves the need and urgency of the Decision to be deliberated by the NPC,” asserted Lee.

'Disastrous proposal': Pompeo

Earlier, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo had said that China’s proposed national security legislation would a “death knell” to Beijing promise of higher autonomy for Hong Kong. Calling the move “unilateral and arbitrary”, Pompeo condemned the decision to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong. The top US diplomat said that China bypassed Hong Kong’s well-established legislative processes and ignore the will of the people.

“The United States strongly urges Beijing to reconsider its disastrous proposal, abide by its international obligations, and respect Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy,” said the State Secretary.

(Image: AP)