China Will Award 'martyr' Status To 14 Medical Workers Who Died Fighting COVID-19

China will reportedly award “martyr” status to the medical professionals and healthcare staff who died treating the patients of the COVID-19 disease. The federal government of the Hubei province, the main epicentre of the outbreak in January, has announced that a distinguished title of martyr should be accorded to the first batch of the medics who made major contributions in combat of the coronavirus in China, a state-run media outlet reported.

Generally, in China, the martyr status is strictly reserved for the military personnel that are in the frontline in combat forces. It is an honorary title awarded by the Chinese language Communist Occasion to the soldiers of the armed forces that sacrifice their lives in service to the nation, as per state media reports. In an exception to that rule, China has decided to pay tribute to the medical workers, doctors, nurses and staff members who had participation in battling the COVID-19 disease and saving many lives.

Read: 6 European Nations Condemn North Korean Missile Launches

Read: North Korea Threatens To Cut Off Dialogue With US Over Sanctions, Slams Mike Pompeo

Demised medics will be investigated

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the Political Work Department of the Chinese Central Military Commission (CMC) jointly issued a notice in this regard, state media reported. It reportedly stated that the government was going to honour personnel who died in the fight against the novel Coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19) outbreaks in a ceremony. The authorities, however, would identify and investigate the deceased medics and epidemic prevention workers to assess the sample collection, diagnosis, treatment, and other overall contributions to approve as a martyr, as per state media reports.

The official notice issued by the government reportedly emphasized that it is incumbent to implement the preferential treatment policy, timely release the martyrs' reward and pensions, carry out condolence activities and psychological counselling for their families, and properly solve their practical difficulties. The ceremony will also recognise the contribution of the slain medics nationwide and commemorate them, according to the media reports.

Read: UN Chief Says World Will Be More Digital Post Coronavirus Pandemic

Read: Coronavirus: Japan's PM Faces Backlash For Not Declaring State Of Emergency

(with inputs from agencies)