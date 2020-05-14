China's Approval Rating Among Canadians Plunges Amid Coronavirus Row: Study

A survey has found out that at least 85 per cent of Canadians do not hold favourable opinion for China amid an unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus. According to the latest study by Angus Reid Insitute, only 14 per cent of people in Canada feel that the Asian superpower was ‘honest or transparent about pandemic’. Owing to the constant criticism of the United States along with other European and Western countries, China has been surrounded by various question regarding the origin of the COVID-19 disease.

The study revealed at least six months ago the favourability for Chian among Canadians was 29 per cent. However, since the accusations of intentionally covering up the global health crisis back in December 2019 have spiked, people in Canada not only lost faith in the Chinese government but also expressed ‘scepticism’ over the data released by the health officials. More than four people in five have suggested China’s administration “has not been honest about what happened in its own country”.

Read - Studies Suggest Coronavirus Can Infect Intestines, Kidneys And Other Organs

New today: Favourable views of China continue to tumble in Canada. Now just 14 per cent say they view the country positively https://t.co/ocyKV3X543 pic.twitter.com/Pb7RyLCTsU — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) May 13, 2020

Read - Canada And The U.S. Working On Extending Border Closure

Read - Canada Zoo May Have To Return 2 Giant Pandas Loaned From China If Bamboo Doesn't Arrive

China arrested two Canadians

Apart from the coronavirus row, the tensions between both countries significantly grew when China arrested and detained at least two Canadians in retaliation to arrests by Canada of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. The study also found out that at least 76 per cent of people in Canada believe that the Chinese government should “prioritize human rights” and the rule of law over economic opportunity.

Meanwhile, the favourability of the United States among Canadians has also dropped to a record low in the last 40 years with 38 per cent. One of the trading partners of Canada has emerged as the top choice to enhance relations with an approval rate of 52 per cent. The support for trade for the US has apparently increased since 2019 and is now at 37 per cent.

Read - Canada PM Trudeau Warns Citizens; Says Reopening Has To Be Gradual Else Risk 'second Wave'

Read - COVID-19: Canada’s Unemployment Rate Stands At 13%, The Second-highest Ever Recorded