China's Defence Minister Wei Fenghe To Visit Nepal On Sunday; Will Hold Talks With PM Oli

On November 27, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe will pay a one-day working visit to Nepal, nearly a week after India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla’s trip to the Himalayan nation. Fenghe is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Nepal’s Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa.

"Wei Fenghe, State Councilor and Defense Minister of the People`s Republic of China, is paying a one-day working visit to Nepal on 29 November 2020," the ministry confirmed in an official statement.

The announcement of the Chinese counterpart’s visit coincides with the intra-party dispute in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP). The former rocket force commander with the Chinese military PLA, and the first of four members of the Central Military Commission chaired by President Xi Jinping will have diplomatic exchanges with Nepal’s Army Chief in Kathmandu on November 29. The member of China’s Li Keqiang Cabinet is landing after India’s MEA confirmed Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla’s conclusion of the two-day visit to Nepal for “regular” high-level dialogue between the two countries as a priority to improve bilateral ties.

Foreign Secretary @PaudyalBR held bilateral talks with Foreign Secretary of India @harshvshringla this afternoon covering various aspects of Nepal-India bilateral relations in a cordial manner. More in the press release. pic.twitter.com/9LuNPTIKb6 — MOFA of Nepal 🇳🇵 (@MofaNepal) November 26, 2020

According to a statement issued by Nepal’s Foreign Ministry, on November 26, Shringla “is scheduled to call on the high-level dignitaries of Nepal. He will also hand over COVID-19 related support to the Government of Nepal.” Earlier, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had also paid a visit to Kathmandu upon invitation by the Nepali defence counterpart General Purna Chandra Thapa. The Indian Army Chief was received at the airport by Lieutenant General Prabhu Ram Sharma, CGS Nepali Army, and officials of the Indian Embassy.

Hon. Foreign Minister @PradeepgyawaliK received Covid-19 related medical assistance from Foreign Secretary of India @harshvshringla at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.



The Hon. Minister thanked India for the continuation of generous support. @PaudyalBR pic.twitter.com/1ocbuDqzXU — MOFA of Nepal 🇳🇵 (@MofaNepal) November 26, 2020

FS @harshvshringla inaugurated the renovated Tashop (Tare) Gompa Monastery in the Manang district, that was done with Indian assistance and that exemplifies India-Nepal development and cultural cooperation.#IndiaNepalFriendship @MEAIndia @PMOIndia [1/2] pic.twitter.com/oICyigHKwP — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) November 27, 2020

Medical equipment for Nepal

According to a statement by the Indian Embassy in Nepal, during his three-day visit to Nepal, General MM Naravane had handed a consignment of medical equipment for the hospitals in Nepal battling the pandemic crisis. The batch of equipment included computed radiography systems, X-ray machines, video endoscopy units, ICU ventilators, anesthesia machines, protective gears, Amon others. Indian Army chief had also handed ventilators to Nepal’s Army in a ceremony where he paid homage to Bir Smarak (Martyr's Memorial) at Army Pavilion in Tundikhel, Kathmandu.

General MM Naravane #COAS was conferred the Honorary Rank of General of #NepaliArmy by Rt Hon'ble President of Nepal Smt Bidhya Devi Bhandari. This unique & deep-rooted tradition has no parallel in the world. #IndiaNepalFriendship pic.twitter.com/K0s4XIhAqz — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 5, 2020

