'Meeting Nepal’s Vaccine Requirement Would Be India's Priority': Foreign Secy Shringla

India has assured Nepal that the Everest country would be New Delhi's top priority in providing affordable COVID-19 vaccine once available. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is on a two-day visit to Nepal, said on Friday that once the vaccine is rolled out, meeting the north-eastern neighbour's requirements would be India's top priority. The Indian diplomat highlighted efforts made by New Delhi during the COVID-19 pandemic in assisting Nepal and its citizens.

Read: Shringla Inaugurates Three Schools Built Under Indian Assistance In Nepal's Gorkha District

Shringla said that India evacuated Nepalese citizens along with its own from countries after the COVID-19-induced lockdowns shut down flight services across the world. Shringla, who gifted 2,000 vials of Remdesivir to Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on behalf of India, said New Delhi will keep assisting Kathmandu like it during the peak of the pandemic by ensuring uninterrupted flow of goods and services and supplying medical equipment.

FS @harshvshringla called on Hon. FM @PradeepgyawaliK and discussed all facets of bilateral relationship. He handed over 2000 vials of Remdesivir to @PradeepgyawaliK on behalf of GoI as continuing assistance for COVID-19 patients.#IndiaNepalFriendship @MEAIndia @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/aGFDD9CIIE — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) November 26, 2020

Read: India Sees Itself As Nepal's 'foremost Friend And Development Partner', Says Shringla

Shringla said India has always considered Nepal as the country's natural partner and has been the first responder at the time of crisis. Shringla mentioned the 2015 Nepal earthquake, when India helped the country with assistance worth $1 billion, adding "its true value is not in monetary terms". Shringla on Friday met with Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, with whom he discussed ways to strengthen India-Nepal ties.

Read: India To Prioritise Neighbours Like Nepal To Give COVID Vaccine: Foreign Secy Shringla

India-Nepal ties

India and Nepal, who otherwise share a strong bilateral relationship, witnessed the straining of ties after Kathmandu recently unveiled a new political map that claimed Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, and Lipulekh as an integral part of their territory. India strongly objected to the move by the Oli-government. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, Nepal had blamed India for spreading the disease in its territories without citing any evidence, which again had soured the relationship between the two-historically and traditionally connected countries.

Read: Foreign Secy Shringla Meets Nepal PM Oli & President Bidya Devi, Agree To Advance Ties

(Inputs and Image: ANI)

