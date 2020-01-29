One Of China's Emergency Coronavirus Hospital Opens In Just 48-hours

China's first dedicated coronavirus hospital has reportedly opened after just 48 hours of construction in a city near Wuhan while the virus has already killed 132 and infected approximately 5,974 people. According to international media reports, workers and volunteers in Huanggang City managed to put the work in to get the doors open on the Dabie Mountain Regional Medical Centre which is expected to provide treatment for around 1,000 patients. Earlier this week, China also announced that it will build a second hospital as well.

While speaking to an international media outlet, the Huanggang City authorities said that the work that was completed so quickly was thanks to the combined efforts of construction staff, paramilitary police officers and the utility companies. The new building is reportedly in the city's Huangzhou District and was originally supposed to act as a brand new branch of the Huanggang Central Hospital until the outbreak of the deadly SARS-like virus. The hospital is now expected to begin taking patients in by February 3.

World battles with coronavirus

As the disease continues to spread rapidly, the health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global epidemic, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and several Asian countries besides China.

Macau has also denied entry to visitors from China's Hubei province unless they can provide documentation showing that they are not infected with the virus. The Macau government also said that they will also not allow those who visited the province 14 days prior to their arrival.

China's immediate neighbour, Mongolia has further closed all universities and educational institutes until March 2 to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. Citing a cabinet meeting, Mongolian state media also said that it has closed the border crossings for auto vehicles and pedestrian traffic from January 27 and called for public gatherings to be cancelled.

(with inputs from agencies)