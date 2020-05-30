Chinese Embassy In US To Facilitate Return Of Students From Washington

The Chinese Embassy in the United States said on May 30 that it will facilitate the return of Chinese students from Washington, a day after US President Donald Trump issued a proclamation to block certain graduate level and above Chinese nationals from entering the country. The Chinese embassy has said that the return of the Chinese students from Washington to South China's Shenzhen city will take place via flight CA818. According to reports, the flight will take off from Dulles International Airport at 16:05 local time on June 4.

The decision came after US President Donald Trump escalated the attacks on China holding the Communist state responsible for over 1,00,000 American deaths due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Trump blamed China's for alleged cover-up saying, "China's cover-up of the Wuhan virus allowed the disease to spread all over the world, instigating a global pandemic that has cost more than 100,000 American lives and over a million lives worldwide." Trump also launched an attack on the World Health Organisation (WHO) threatening to eliminate relations with the global health body for being 'pro-China'.

Donald Trump also said that he is directing his administration to remove Hong Kong's special status in relation to trade because of the ongoing unrest in the former British colony.

Chinese embassy on ongoing protests in US

The Chinese embassy on May 30 also issued an advisory warning Chinese nationals to avoid unsafe places where protests and riots may break out. The embassy asked business owners across the country to exercise caution against vandalism amid nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

(Image Credit: AP)

