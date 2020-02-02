Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 300 In China With 45 New Fatalities

The death toll due to the Coronavirus has touched 304, as per the latest government reports. The government reported that 45 more people had died on Saturday, leading to the crisis worsening.

The Chinese government also reported that the number of people infected had crossed 14,000 across the country.

READ: WHO Declares Coronavirus Outbreak A Global Health Emergency

Crisis deepens

Multiple countries across the world have not only started evacuating it's citizens from the country but have also started applying travel restrictions for Chinese nationals and those coming from the country.

Amidst the growing crisis, WHO has repeatedly stated that it stands by China for its efforts to tackle the crisis. Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently stated, "Let me be clear: this declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China. On the contrary, WHO continues to have confidence in China’s capacity to control the outbreak..To the people of China & to all of those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak, we want you to know that the stands with you."

READ: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Reviews Measures To Tackle Novel Coronavirus

Russia has closed it's land borders with China, and on Saturday announced that it will not be issuing work visa and will also stop the visa-free travel of Chinese citizens.

On Saturday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced strict new restrictions for people travelling from China and warned Australians not to travel to mainland China in an attempt to reduce exposure to the deadly new virus. The Government expanded the area covered by restrictions to include all of mainland China, not just Hubei province where the coronavirus first emerged. Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families will be exempt from the restriction but will be forced to undergo a self-isolation period of 14 days after leaving mainland China.

READ: Russia Imposes Various Restrictions On Chinese Citizens Over Deadly Coronavirus

The USA has declared as an emergency and announced that foreign nationals who have travelled to China in the last two weeks will not be allowed to enter the country.

India has started evacuating it's citizens from China, with a special Air Inda plane bringing back 324 citizens on Saturday. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Turkey, Germany also evacuated its citizens on Saturday.

(Image courtesy: AP)

READ: US Imposes Entry Ban On Foreigners Who Travelled To China Over Last 2 Weeks