Chinese Man Deliberately Gets Arrested To Avoid Marriage With Girlfriend

A man in China named Chen, in a deliberate attempt to get arrested by the police, schemed a robbery to avoid marrying his girlfriend. The man fabricated a theft at a dance studio in Huashan Road, Shanghai. He allegedly stole a Bluetooth speaker from the studio worth approximately $287.

The police reportedly tracked him down and arrested the man for robbery, however, upon interrogation the police were shocked to know the reason behind the man’s actions. Chen told the authorities at Xinhua Road Police Station that his girlfriend wanted to marry him, but he has been reluctant for some time. Therefore, he came up with a plan to get rid of her and decided to get arrested in order to change her mind.

Read Nicole Kidman And Tom Cruise's Journey So Far; From Marriage And Kids To Divorce

Read Liam Hemsworth Spotted With Gabriella Brooks After Marriage Settlement With Miley Cyrus

He wanted the cops to get him

He reportedly said that he was aware that the police would catch hold of him, and so he walked in to the studio and lifted the Bluetooth device deliberately. He said that he knew that it wouldn’t cause the owner too much money and at the same time his plan would work, according to reports. The man ensured that he committed a crime that involved the police taking him to the police station, reports suggest.

The police was reportedly shocked at the whole incident and could not believe the lengths the man went to in order to avoid marrying his girlfriend. The man emphasized in his statement to the police that getting arrested was exactly what he wanted and he should not be allowed to go. He wanted his girlfriend to know about his detention so she calls the marriage off, reports suggest.

The man reportedly remains in custody until the police verifies the fact, they said that the alleged thief would not be under detention for much longer as he committed a minor offense.

Read Greek Police Search For Gunmen Who Shot Dead 2 Montenegrins

Read Phoenix Police: 3 Children Pronounced Dead Inside Home