Liam Hemsworth Spotted With Gabriella Brooks After Marriage Settlement With Miley Cyrus

It looks like Liam Hemsworth has moved on from Miley Cyrus as he was spotted sharing some intimate moments with the Australian model, Gabriella Brooks on the beach in Byron Bay in Australia earlier this month. He is also celebrating his 30th birthday and it is not shocking to see his love interest with him. The photographs of the intimate moment were published by an entertainment magazine. The two also spent their New Year's Eve together and now the two were photographed together at the beach while soaking up the sunshine. Reportedly, Liam had also introduced Gabriella to his parents in Byron Bay while they were having a family lunch in December. Read more to know about Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks.

Happy 30th Birthday @LiamHemsworth

I wish you a day filled with great fun and a year filled with true happiness #liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/TuW6jgGyHk — JLaw (@Ms_JenLawrence) January 13, 2020

Me and my hot date last night at @Avengers: #Endgame. An absolute blast of a time! 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/gh1ZYiLiJ8 — Liam Hemsworth (@LiamHemsworth) April 23, 2019

Liam Hemsworth and her connection with Gabriel Brooks and Miley Cyrus

A news publishing house stated that Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella and the actor’s family approves of her and really likes her. It is very important for Liam for his family to like his partner which just makes Brooks a perfect choice. It is not public how Liam and Gabriella met, and when exactly did they start dating. Liam filed for divorce from his marriage with Miley Cyrus in August 2019 which is less than a year of their marriage. Leam said that the reason for the split was “irreconcilable differences”. Well, it looks like The Hunger Games star has moved on from his previous love connection to a new one.

