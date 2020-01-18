Nicole Kidman And Tom Cruise's Journey So Far; From Marriage And Kids To Divorce

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise are two of the most prominent names in Hollywood. However, at one point these two names were linked together by marriage.

The most popular actors in 90s Hollywood, Nicole and Tom, formed a powerhouse couple. However, this love story ended in a divorce. Here is a look at the Nicole Kidman-Tom Cruise journey so far.

Nicole Kidman and Tom's Cruise's relationship timeline:

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were very young when they met, 23 and 28 respectively. They were reportedly seen together everywhere, from red carpet events to movie screenings. They were allegedly madly in love and very soon tied the knot.

In an interview with a leading international magazine years later, Kidman reportedly confessed that she got married “really fast” and “really young”. Soon, the two actors adopted two kids together, Bella and Connor. However, the actor did not express any remorse toward her marriage because she was gifted with her children. She also admitted to having a “fantastic” marriage with Tom Cruise.

However, this fairy-tale was soon to end. According to rumours doing the rounds, the Kidman-Cruise divorce started with Nicole Kidman’s utter dismissal of Scientology. There are also other rumours for Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s divorce. According to one, Kidman reportedly felt overwhelmed and shy with Tom Cruise around.

Their marriage also said to have struggled after the failure of the 1999 release, Eyes Wide Shut. Another rumour says Nicole Kidman had a miscarriage right before her divorce with Tom Cruise, which might be a reason for it. But neither of them had ever broken their silence on the real matter and, till date, it remains a mystery why Tom Cruise and she got divorced.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s divorce was reportedly a very messy affair. According to claims by Kidman, Cruise had left her very suddenly and without wanting to go through marriage counselling. She also reportedly claimed that within 24 hours of informing her about his decision, Cruise’s publicist had announced their “amicable” split basing it on work pressures.

After the divorce, Tom Cruise got full custody of his children, Scientology reportedly being a large factor in the decision. Rumours claimed that Bella and Connor referred to Nicole Kidman as a “suppressive person” (a term used in Scientology to denote people who did not believe in the religion). Scientologists are required to avoid such people and this why Cruise gained custody of their children. However, according to recent reports, Bella and Connor reportedly claim none of these rumours were true and their family is as close as ever.

Since then, Nicole Kidman has married Keith Urban and has two girls with him, Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose. Tom Cruise, on the other hand, was married to Katie Holmes for six years and has a girl with her called Suri. As recent as January 2016, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise reportedly met for dinner in London to discuss the pregnancy of Bella.

It was apparently Tom who had reached out to Kidman. Kidman met with him reportedly with hopes of reconnecting with the family.

