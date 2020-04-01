Chinese Man Builds Pod With Air Purification System To Protect Infant From COVID-19

A Chinese father has built a baby safety pod with a cat carrier in order to protect his infant child from contracting coronavirus. According to reports, the father of a two-month-old baby in Shanghai build the safety pod equipped with air purification system out of a cat carrier to provide a safe and comfortable environment for the baby. Media reports suggest that the man named Cao Junjie is also planning to mass-produce the safety pod because of the ongoing global pandemic crisis that has gripped the world by its throat.

According to reports, Cao's wife, Fang Lulu, who was initially not comfortable with the idea is now relieved because the trail of the pod that her husband built has proved to be a success. The sealable safety pod also includes an air-quality display monitor which shows the concentration of carbon dioxide inside the carrier. The design is very simple as it brings purified air to the pod through an electronic fan attached to the top with a pipeline.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had earlier said that children below the age of 20 are at less risk of contracting coronavirus, however, after several reports of underage kids testing positive the global health agency changed its stance.

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 42,300 lives across the world and has infected more than 8,60,900 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States and France are on the verge of overtaking China in terms of the number of deaths recorded in these countries. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

