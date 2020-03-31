The Debate
7-yr-old Mizoram Boy Donates His Entire Savings Of Rs 333 To Fight COVID-19; Netizens Laud

General News

Amid coronavirus pandemic, a 7 year-old boy from Mizoram donates his entire savings of a sum of Rs 333 in an attempt to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus: 7 year-old Mizoram boy donates savings to fight COVID-19

The fear of the novel Coronavirus pandemic has escalated as the cases have sky-rocketed to an unprecedented level. Most people around the world have been staying indoors and maintaining social distance, but many other people around the world have taken to spread kindness and positivity during these dark times.

Recently, an innocent 7 year-old-boy donated his entire savings of Rs 333 for the fight against the deadly COVID-19 health emergency.

Little philanthropist

Rommel Lalmuansanga, a 7-year-old boy, belonging to Kolasib Venglai in Mizoram, donated his savings of a sum of Rs 333 to the Task Forces of Mizoram. In an attempt to help combat the deadly pandemic, the little boy decided to donate whatever money he had for a good cause. In the post shared on Twitter, Rommel could be seen carrying a plastic full of money, mostly coins, in his little hands. 

Read: PM Modi Thanks B'wood For Their Donations; Says 'India’s Stars Are Playing Starring Role'

Where the number of infections and fatalities are continuously climbing, these kind deeds come up to spread positivity and hope around. The worldwide infected count now stands over 8,04,000 and a fatality rate of over 39,000. India, however, has 1,251 cases of infected patients with a fatality count of 32.

Read: Centre Clarifies: Donations To PM-CARES Fund For Coronavirus Relief To Constitute CSR Act

Netizens impressed

Since posted, the tweet has collected around 2,700 likes and more than 900 retweets. Netizens were impressed by the innocent act of kindness that was portrayed by the little child. Many people appreciated and lauded the efforts shown by Rommel in an attempt to fight Coronavirus.

Read: Coronavirus Crisis: People Show Random Acts Of Kindness Amid Lockdown

Read: Act Of Kindness | Telangana: Teachers Pool In Own Money To Provide Students Mid-day Meals

First Published:
COMMENT
