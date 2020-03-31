7-yr-old Mizoram Boy Donates His Entire Savings Of Rs 333 To Fight COVID-19; Netizens Laud

The fear of the novel Coronavirus pandemic has escalated as the cases have sky-rocketed to an unprecedented level. Most people around the world have been staying indoors and maintaining social distance, but many other people around the world have taken to spread kindness and positivity during these dark times.

Recently, an innocent 7 year-old-boy donated his entire savings of Rs 333 for the fight against the deadly COVID-19 health emergency.

Little philanthropist

Rommel Lalmuansanga, a 7-year-old boy, belonging to Kolasib Venglai in Mizoram, donated his savings of a sum of Rs 333 to the Task Forces of Mizoram. In an attempt to help combat the deadly pandemic, the little boy decided to donate whatever money he had for a good cause. In the post shared on Twitter, Rommel could be seen carrying a plastic full of money, mostly coins, in his little hands.

Meet 7-year-old Rommel Lalmuansanga from Kolasib Venglai(Mizoram) , he donated his entire savings of ₹333 to his Village Level Task Forces in this war against the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/xtmX8xOcDW — M ᴀ ɴ ᴀ s 😷 (@JajaborManas) March 31, 2020

Where the number of infections and fatalities are continuously climbing, these kind deeds come up to spread positivity and hope around. The worldwide infected count now stands over 8,04,000 and a fatality rate of over 39,000. India, however, has 1,251 cases of infected patients with a fatality count of 32.

Netizens impressed

Since posted, the tweet has collected around 2,700 likes and more than 900 retweets. Netizens were impressed by the innocent act of kindness that was portrayed by the little child. Many people appreciated and lauded the efforts shown by Rommel in an attempt to fight Coronavirus.

Omg ! Biggest donation ever ! 👏🏼🌺blessings and gratitude for his mammoth contribution. How inspiring ! Lots of 💕. — priti (@driftwood03) March 31, 2020

Much love, kid. You’re awesome! — bhaskar quarantined (@notbhaskarr) March 31, 2020

What an empathetic child. God bless. — Dill Vill (@DillVil) March 31, 2020

Salute — Sergeant Bikash (@bikash63) March 31, 2020

More love and power to him....atleast the upcoming generation like him will help us achieve stability n development — MANAS SHARMA (@manas231091) March 31, 2020

The most precious 333 rs 🙂 — Initnamees 🇮🇳 (@SeemantiniBose) March 31, 2020

Aiyo, what a cute,sweet,kind boy. Thank you dear little friend for this wonderful act. — seema'unlimited (@seemarkmenon) March 31, 2020

True hero 😍😍🙏🙏🙏 — Ojaswini (@ojaswimi) March 31, 2020

