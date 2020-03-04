Chinese Nurse Asks Govt To 'assign' Her Boyfriend When Coronavirus Epidemic Is Over

A 30-year-old Chinese nurse, in a bizarre demand, asked China's government to 'assign' her a boyfriend as a reward once the coronavirus epidemic is over. The nurse, Tian Fangfang, shared a photo on a Chinese social media website where she can be seen holding a note and wearing a hazmat suit.

The post which has taken the internet by storm showed Tian wearing a hazmat suit and holding a paper which read, “I hope the country can assign me a boyfriend when the epidemic is over”. According to international media reports, Tian did this after being inspired by a colleague, who had written on her hazmat suit that she wanted a boyfriend. The 30-year-old nurse also hopes that her note would inspire people to stay positive amid the deadly virus outbreak.

According to the social media post, Tian also said that at the moment, however, her most important task was to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus. She wrote, “I am indeed I looking for a boyfriend, but right now my focus is to do my job well and do what a nurse should do. That is to help Wuhan people overcome the difficulties and beat the virus together”. Tian is also one of the medics who were sent to Wuhan to treat patients infected with the deadly virus as she was reportedly the first employee to sign herself up for the task.

Tian's father was also reportedly a medical worker who helped fight the SARS outbreak, back in 2003. While speaking to an international media outlet, Tian said that her father supported her decision to go to Wuhan and also reassured her that things would be fine if she took sufficient precautions. She and her colleagues have been treating coronavirus patients at the Dahuashan Fang Cang Hospital in Jiangxia district of Wuhan since February 11.

Death toll mounts to 3,123 worldwide

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 60 countries since December 2019. The total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,270 and more than 91,000 worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 2,900 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 119 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 3,123.

