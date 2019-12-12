Christmas Tree With 51,626 Messages In Japan Sets Guinness World Record

A giant Christmas tree, decorated with 51,626 message cards set a Guinness world record on December 8 for having the highest number of notes attached to it. The 100-foot tall tree which is placed in Moriyama, Japan has been put to display at Nakasu Elementary school in Moriyama. The cards will remain on display till December 26, post which they will be preserved in a time capsule.

Children wrote about their dreams

The project which was conducted to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the town Moriyama being upgraded to the city saw children from local schools and daycare centres writing messages on the paper slips. The children wrote about their aspirations for the city as well as their own dreams. The round of cards which have been made with reflective materials flash is about 9.5 centimetres in diameter and attached with a string to the top of the tree. A Guinness world record official presented a certificate to city officials for having set the record of a Christmas tree with the highest number of notes.

Christmas celebrations have already started across the globe. The festival is known for decoration and among the top is a tree. To take it to another level, a Christmas tree which is said to be the most expensive in the world has been put up at Kempinski Hotel Bahia in Marbella, which is close to Spain’s southern coast. The worth of the tree is said to be about a whopping $15 million. It was peppered with red, pink, black and white diamonds, edible treats and traditional decorations, it also has high-value stones adorning. The hotel had collaborated with, Debbie Wingham, fashion designer turned baker to create the Christmas tree. It is said to be around £11.9 million ($15.4 million) for display at the resort. It has also given hype to the place.

