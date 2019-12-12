Melbourne Daycare Centre Replaces Santa With 'Sustainable Pirate' For Christmas

As Christmas is right around the corner a Melbourne daycare centre has reportedly stripped its end of the year celebrations by replacing Santa with a 'Sustainable Pirate'. The Kensington Community Children's Co-operative opted to bring in a pirate for all the kids and their parents to ensure that the event is inclusive for everyone. Swapping Santa with Pirate is not it as the daycare centre also chose to have a fresh food swap which will be low to zero fuel miles and organic.

According to an international media outlet, the invite read, 'This year’s party will be a get-together picnic and fresh food swap for children and families to celebrate the end of the year. Sustainability Pirate will be attending and we will have a Nature Treasure Hunt. We are looking forward to seeing you at the celebration picnic'. It further read, 'The food will be low to zero fuel miles, organic, and no alcohol is allowed'. While talking to an international media outlet, one of the parents who weren't happy about the change said that all the parents who received the invitation on social media are a bit 'cranky' which has led to some heated opinion about Santa.

Advent Calendars' 'Bounty' Disappoints Buyers

Speaking of ruining Christmas, many netizens were left disappointed after opening their Celebrations advent calenders as they found Bounty chocolate insider for two consecutive days. The upset netizens took the internet by storm and claimed that Celebrations has 'ruined Christmas' for them. One disheartened Twitter user also wrote, “This advent calendar could not have started any worse!! Who is the troll at Celebrations starting the month with TWO BOUNTYS????".

Days 1 & 2 of my Celebrations advent calendar were both Bountys. BOUNTYS! 😩🤢 If that’s not an accurate representation of 2019, I don’t know what is. pic.twitter.com/3uNGyr0rtR — Barney Leigh (@barneyleigh) December 2, 2019

Celebrations were quick to come back with a witty reply. The company had truly taken the opportunity to troll people who were trying to get in touch. The official account of Celebrations posted two tweets trolling the netizens. A Twitter user commented, “Just a heads up, anyone who has a Celebrations advent calendar and was disheartened that day 1 was a Bounty, well guess what... I got peckish and went to eat day 2 a few hours early and that's a Bounty too, the whole calendar is going in the bin Christmas is CANCELLED,” to which Celebrations replied: "All aboard the Bounty train!".

