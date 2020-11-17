'Climate Change Bigger Threat Than COVID-19', Says Red Cross Urging 'urgent Action'

Climate Change poses a much larger threat than coronavirus, warned Red Cross on November 16 calling out nations to act with urgency on the issue of global warming. In their latest report, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) highlighted that as the pandemic was raging, climate change was not taking a break either. Since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic, the world has been hit by more than 100 disasters, having affected over 50 million people globally, the report revealed.

‘COVID is a very very serious crisis’

“Of course, the COVID is there, it's in front of us, it is affecting our families, our friends, our relatives.” IFRC Secretary-General Jagan Chapagain told a virtual press conference, but he warned that IFRC expects "climate change will have a more significant medium and long term impact on the human life and on Earth."

Chapagain, speaking further, stressed that while the world will get a COVID-19 vaccine sooner or later, unfortunately, there wasn’t any vaccine for climate change. Talking about global warming, he warned that it would require a “much more sustained action”n and investment to really protect human life on this Earth. Faced with this threat, which "literally threatens our long-term survival", IFRC called on the international community to act with the urgency required.

Rising sea-levels due to climate change has been a cause of concern for scientists and researches over the last few decades. Multiple reports have raised concerns over the slow-yet-gradual rise in the Mean Sea Levels which have now become much more than just a 'hoax.' Climate researchers have highlighted the drastic effects of this change, mapping through intelligence how devastating its consequences could be, far scarier than conspiracy theories.

Recently, sharing the satellite data received from European Space Agency (ESA), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) Secretary Madhavan Rajeevan remarked how global warming was causing a nearly 3mm rise in the Mean Sea Levels each year, increasing threat to millions of people who live along the coastal regions.

