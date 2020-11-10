India, UK To Work As 'Force For Good' Against Climate Change, Plan 'closer Cooperation'

India and the UK have not only pledged to be working as ‘Force for Good’ against climate change but Britain has committed for “closer cooperation” across the essential issues ranging from trade, health, and climate change. As per the official statement of the UK mission in India on November 10, both nations will work in synergy to emerge as the ‘Force For Good’ on a global level over the course of next ten years. In the aspect of the climate crisis, UK called India game changer” and expressed willingness in working together against the challenges.

LIVE #PressBriefing



UK is committed to closer cooperation across the key issues that matter to us both – including trade, health and climate change.



UK and India will work even closer on being a global #ForceForGood over the next decade. pic.twitter.com/zv8IYbou5e — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) November 10, 2020

The UK mission in India also noted that the India-UK trade is already worth nearly £24 billion and they are committed to enhancing this partnership as well by removing certain barriers. Britain has also acknowledged that once it assumes an independent trade policy, the bilateral relationship between both the nations will not only deliver prosperity but also social benefits to both the economies.

UK in India said in a statement, “UK-India trade is already worth nearly £24 bn. We are committed to an enhanced trade partnership deepening trade ties, removing barriers and as the UK assumes an independent trade policy, UK and India will deliver prosperity and social benefit to both our economies.”

Read - Barr Intervenes In Trump's Pursuit Of Legal Battle, Gives Nod To Attorney Generals

Read - Refusing To Concede, Trump Blocks Cooperation On Transition

India-UK partnership to tackle COVID-19

Apart from climate change and trade, the UK and India have also pledged to support each other in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The British Department of Health and Social Care has announced ‘Fleming Fund’ in partnership with Ministry of Health to back India’s response to novel coronavirus outbreak along with Antimicrobial Resistance with an initial £600,000 contribution. With UK’s research in health combined with India’s “unparalleled manufacturing capabilities”, both nations have pledged to enhance partnership in the health sector.

The mission said, The UK-India partnership on health – with our world-leading research expertise and India’s unparalleled manufacturing capabilities – will be key.UK, India work on vaccines including Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine will be of benefit to billions."

Read - Repubicans Sceptical About Trump's Legal Battle As He Challenges US Election Result

Read - Noem's Pitch To Aid Trump Seems To Benefit Own Campaign Fund