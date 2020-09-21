Climate Week: Rising Concern Over Climate Change But World Divided On Urgency Of Action

There is growing concern among people around the world over climate change despite coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic crisis, according to a new poll. Globescan carried out a global poll in 27 countries to document the concern about climate change, with China recording a significant shift from its earlier stand.

The poll showed that the perceived seriousness about climate change is on the rise in large emitting countries like the US, China and India. Nonetheless, richer countries like the US, Australia and Sweden still showed comparatively lesser concern as compared to poorer countries including Mexico, Turkey and Vietnam.

“There have also been significant long-term increases in the sense of urgency in other countries, including Canada, France, Kenya, and Nigeria,” the report said.

Globescan survey said that concern about climate change is particularly strong among women and younger generations, as well as among those with higher levels of education. It highlighted that those who live in countries where people express more concern about climate change also tend to feel more personally impacted by climate change.

“In contrast, those in countries like Sweden, Australia, Germany, and the United States say they have experienced significantly less personal impact of climate change and tend to express much lower levels of concern,” it added.

Climate Week NYC 2020

The report has been released to mark the start of Climate Week 2020 which is touted as the biggest climate summit taking place this year. Climate Week NYC is being hosted in association with the United Nations and will be held from September 21 to September 27. It is aimed at accelerating climate action to restrict global warming to 1.5°C.

The coronavirus pandemic has already forced the United Nations to postpone the climate summit (COP26) to November 2021 which was earlier scheduled for November this year. The COP Bureau of the UNFCCC, along with the UK and Italian partners, agreed on new dates for the summit. The crucial climate summit will start on November 1, 2021, and conclude on November 12, 2021.

(Image: pixabay)