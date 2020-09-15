'If Elected, I Vow To Re-join The Paris Agreement For Climate Change,' Proclaims Joe Biden

Joe Biden in a major policy speech pledged to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change if elected. He said, if elected, he will not turn against the allies, unlike President Donald Trump. Taking to Twitter he wrote that when he thinks of climate change, he thinks 'jobs'.

When Donald Trump thinks about climate change, he thinks “hoax.”



I think “jobs.”



Good paying, union jobs that put Americans to work building a stronger, more climate-resilient nation. https://t.co/AKl9jZKB0s — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 15, 2020

READ | Trump Touts PM Modi's Words To Get One Up Over Joe Biden At Election Rally; Hails US' Covid Testing

'Will rejoin Paris Agreement': Joe Biden

The Democratic presidential candidate ensured that he will not only bring the standards back but will also set new ones which citizens of America are ready to meet. He added that if elected to power in the November 3 Presidential Elections, he will work towards reducing carbon emission. Biden said that climate change is one of the major existential challenges besides the global pandemic, COVID-19, which requires American leadership as it is going to determine America's future as a country.

READ | Joe Biden's Supporters Release Modified Version Of 'Chale Chalo' Ahead Of US Elections

"While he (President Donald Trump) turned against our allies, I’ll bring us back into the Paris Agreement. I will put us back in the business of leading the world on climate change and I will challenge every other country to up the ante on climate commitments," Biden said in a statement.

During his addresses to Delaware, he said, “I’ll also see American workers building and installing 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations along with our newly engaged infrastructure programs and highways all across the country. I see American consumers switching to electric vehicles through rebates and initiatives."

READ | Joe Biden Campaign Raised Record-breaking $364 Million In August

Biden says that the US maintains and owns a huge fleet of vehicles and 'we're going to use the purchasing power of the federal government to make sure that electric vehicles which are sourced by union workers of the United States of America are purchased.' He assured that doing this will help to create million new jobs in the automobile industry of America and asserted that he aims to transform the electrical power sector to produce power without causing carbon pollution as it will have a positive impact on people's health and the environment.

Arguing further, Biden said, “We need to get to work right away. We’ll need scientists at the national labs and land grant universities, historic black colleges and universities to improve and innovate technologies needed to generate, store, and transmit this clean electricity. We need engineers to design and workers to manufacture these new products.”

READ | Joe Biden Says Trump's 'negligence' In COVID-19 Response Led US Into Recession

Paris Climate Change accord - COP21

On December 12, 2015, the Paris Agreement was adopted by nearly every nation across the world including India and the US to address climate change and its negative impacts. The deal signed in the Paris Agreement aimed to reduce the global greenhouse gas emissions to lower the global temperature. However, after Donald Trump came to power, the United States of America announced its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change as he did not consider this as a global issue and had claimed that the entire affair was a 'hoax' that would lead to huge job losses in the US coal, oil & gas sectors.