Colombian Vice President Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At New Delhi

Marta Lucia Ramirez, Colombia's Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. Ramirez used the opportunity to propose Colombia as a gateway for India in all of Latin America.

Ramirez said that they would like to propose Colombia as a conduit for India's involvement in all Latin American countries and economies. She further expressed that they respect how essential Indian enterprise, technology and principles will be in overcoming COVID's consequences and improving the living standards of all people. She also talked about the importance of India's and Colombia's ties being strengthened.

What did Lucia Ramirez say?

She said, "We came as a delegation from the Colombian government, in order to strengthen the relations, to know each other better, in order to use democracy as a strong linkage between India and Latin America. Today, on the International Day of Non-Violence, we want to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's life, and how he taught the entire humanity about values of Democracy, respect, for dignity for everyone in the entire world. We know that he was the person who made India move forward as a united nation."

On Thursday, Marta Lucia Ramirez met with Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi. Lucia Ramirez is in India for four days, she also met EAM Jaishankar earlier today. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Marta Lucia Ramirez is in Delhi with a business group for a series of meetings spanning all facets of bilateral ties. Science and technology, vaccine research, and biotechnology are all given special attention.

Ramirez is in India to seal important cooperation

Ramirez stated that they came to India to seal important cooperation that will allow them to produce vaccines in Colombia. Both countries have formed partnerships with pharmaceutical companies to make COVID-19 vaccines and to continue space exploration and utilisation. Meenakshi Lekhi, India's Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS), met with Lucia Ramirez on Monday to discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties. In a tweet, Lekhi said that representatives from both countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Space Cooperation during the meeting.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)