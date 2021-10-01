Colombian VP Arrives In Delhi, Signs Alliances With Pharmaceutical Labs For COVID Vaccines

Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez arrived in New Delhi on Friday, 1 October, to hold bilateral discussions. Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that Ramirez arrived in the national capital with an accompanying business delegation for “extensive engagements” covering all aspects of bilateral relations. The team will be focusing on technology, vaccine development and biotechnology, the MEA said.

Separately, in a series of tweets, the Colombian Vice President informed about her arrival in India and said that the two nations have signed alliances with pharmaceutical laboratories to produce COVID-19 vaccines. Ramirez said that Colombian pharmaceutical production has had an average annual growth of six per cent for the last 10 years. “So we will leverage this growth to work hand in hand with India, the world's largest supplier of vaccines and generic drugs,” she added.

Moreover, Ramirez said that the two nations even signed alliances with research centres to ensure cooperation and continue exploration and use of space. She said that India and Colombia will “strengthen” bilateral relationships. She went on to say that as developing countries, the two nations will strengthen trade and investment with a view to turning Colombia into a “window of progress for the region”.

Colombia ‘looking at India as an example to follow’

Meanwhile, last month, the envoy of Colombia praised the Indian pharmaceutical ecosystem and said that it is an example for others to follow. Colombian Ambassador to India Mariana Pacheco expressed her enthusiasm for the Indian pharmaceutical industry. She told ANI, “President and Vice President of Colombia have decided to promote the recovery of the pharmaceutical companies and the pharma industry in Colombia. We are looking at India as an example to follow."

While stating that she is impressed with the way infrastructure is developing in the pharmaceutical sector, the Colombian envoy stressed that the Indian pharmaceutical industry is an example from which they need to learn. “First of all we need to learn…we need to learn from you (India)…learn from your experience and admire your industry, the way India has built up the ecosystem for promotion the pharma industry. So first we have to learn, second, we are trying to learn about research,” Ambassador Marian Pacheco added.

