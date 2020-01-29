Colourised Photographs Bring New Life To Horrific Legacy Of The Holocaust

A series of colourised photographs of prisoners bring new life to those who were persecuted by the Nazis.2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the day thousands of prisoners were released from Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. 1.3 million men, women and children were brutally murdered in the infamous Nazi death camps between 1940 and 1945. The majority of them were Jews which included 140,00 Poles, 23,00 Romas, 15,000 Soviet prisoners of war, and 25,000 others, including 400 Jehova's witnesses and approximately 77 gay people.

Faces of Auschwitz

The series of pictures is a part of a project by artists Marina Amaral and Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum, which is also called 'Faces of Auschwitz'. According to the project's website, "The goal of the project is to honour the memory and lives of Auschwitz-Birkenau prisoners by colourising registration photographs culled from the museum's archive and sharing individual stories of those whose faces were photographed."

Istvan Reiner, was one among those brutally killed by the Nazis when he was photographed before being deported to Auschwitz along with his mother Livia Reiner and his grandmother. Upon his arrival at the camp, Ivan and his grandmother were separated from Livia and sent to the gas chamber where they both died.

Czesława Kwoka imprisoned by Nazis

Another young girl, Czesława Kwoka, imprisoned by Nazis was taken out of her home in eastern Poland along with her mother by the Nazis and arrived via train at the concentration camp on 13 December 1942, alongside 318 other women. Sixty-seven days later she was dead after she was injected from a phenol injection directly into her heart because she was deemed to be racially unsuitable for 'Germanisation', a term used by the Nazis for the process to enforce their language, culture, and ideologies onto the people of Eastern Europe.

