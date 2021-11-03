COP26: Unity & Strength Of LMDC Fundamental To Fight Climate Change, Says Bhupender Yadav

Climate finance cannot continue at the levels decided in 2009 and should be increased to 1 trillion dollars to meet goals of addressing climate change, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoFE&CC), Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday while addressing the summit for Like-minded Developing Countries (LMDC) on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow. He also underlined that the unity and strength of LMDC are fundamental to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) negotiations to preserve the interests of the Global South to combat climate change, ANI reported.

Leaders from China, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela participated in the Summit held on the sidelines of the COP26. The countries have been struggling to get a clear roadmap for the fulfillment of the $100 billion per year from 2020- a promise made at the 2009 Copenhagen Climate Conference. Leaders at the LMDC also appreciated the efforts of the Third World Network (TWN) for its support to LMDC and said that they need to ensure resources to the former.

Yadav urged the members of the LMDC to work closely to protect the interests of developing countries, MOEF&CC said in a Twitter post. He also stressed that the recognition of the current challenges faced by developing countries required intensified multilateral cooperation and warned against economic and geopolitical competition fuelled by trade wars. He also underscored PM Modi's "significant" pledges at the COP26 and said that India is working on ambitious climate actions which are in line with sustainable development priorities, ANI reported, quoting the Union Minister.

India pledges to achieve 'Net Zero' emissions 2070

India made significant announcements related to climate change goals at the COP26 Climate Summit. PM Modi pledged to reach 'Net Zero' carbon emissions by 2070, a decision hailed by environment experts. He also vowed to reduce industrial emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. Moreover, India's new target of 500 gigawatts (GW) energy from non-fossil fuel sources was also noted to be a "significant contribution" to climate goals. Additionally, the PM also stressed the need for greater ambition on technology and climate finance on behalf of smaller countries.

