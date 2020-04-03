Corona Beer Suspends Operations In Mexico After New Govt Orders Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Grupo Modelo, the brewer of Corona beer has suspended production keeping in mind the recent Mexican government orders related to coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, Grupo Modelo suggested that it will keep brewing beer if the government allows it to run as agriculture operations, however, the production will be suspended. Grupo Modelo also said that it was scaling down its operations and the suspension will be completed in the next few days.

As per reports, the company said that it will reduce operations to an extent only so they could restart again after the suspension is lifted. The company in a statement reportedly said that it is ready to execute a plan that would see more than 75 per cent of its employees working from home. The Mexican government has suspended all non-essential services until the end of April in order to block the spread of coronavirus.

According to data by worldometer, Mexico has recorded more than 1,500 coronavirus cases, of which 132 came in the last 24 hours. There are currently 827 active cases in the country and 50 people have lost their lives due to the disease. 633 patients in total have been treated successfully in Mexico so far.

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 54,200 lives across the world and has infected over 10,30,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States and France have also surpassed China in terms of the number of deaths recorded in these countries. Iran and the United Kingdom are also on the verge of overtaking China in terms of deaths recorded. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

