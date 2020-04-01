Coronavirus: 101-year-old Dutch Woman Recovers From Deadly Disease

A 101-year-old woman in the Netherlands provided the world with a new ray of hope after she recovered from Coronavirus and was discharged on March 31. According to reports, the woman, whose name was not revealed, was admitted to IJsselland Hospital a week and a half ago after she complained of breathing difficulties. The woman was kept in isolation for over a week and was only released after she showed signs of recovery. The hospital on its website said that the woman will stay at a nursing home for full recovery before going to her home as she lives independently.

The hospital in its statement said, "Today, a hundred and one-year-old corona patient is discharged from the IJsselland Hospital. The 101-year-old woman lives on her own and is now being taken to a nursing home to recover further. A week and a half ago she was hospitalized in isolation because she had complaints of shortness of breath. The elderly lady tested positive for the COVID-19 virus but has now recovered and is allowed to leave the hospital."

Pulmonologist S. Ramlal, one of the doctors who treated the lady, in the statement said, "She is a brave lady, wonderful to see how she adheres to the rules of life! She cleared her elbow neatly and I had to keep an appropriate distance from her. Let's all stick to these precepts, that's so crucial!"

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 44,200 lives across the world and has infected more than 8,85,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. France is on the verge of overtaking China in terms of the number of deaths recorded in these countries. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

