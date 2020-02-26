Coronavirus Outbreak: Kuwait Confirms 12th Case Of Deadly Epidemic

Kuwait has reportedly confirmed its 12th case of deadly coronavirus on February 26 as the disease rapidly spreads to at least nine Middle Eastern Countries. The health ministry of Kuwait cited that the patient is a woman who arrived in the country from Iran and contracted the COVID-19 virus, confirmed reports.

Health Ministry reportedly said that the woman was in a better condition as she was put in isolation and is being medically treated at a hospital. Kuwait identified most of its cases with a travel history to Iran, where the coronavirus figures have drastically soared past this week, state reports. Ministry further added that the patients infected with the strain of virus were stable and the approved protocols of isolation were being administered. It said that the necessary medical care was provided to them in one of the hospitals that were constructed and equipped by the health officials to treat patients that contracted the deadly disease.

According to the reports, Kuwait’s civil aviation authority imposed travel restrictions suspending all flights with Singapore and Japan over coronavirus fears. The measure was enacted in accordance with Kuwait’s health ministry instructions. Kuwait had later announced that it suspended all operational flights with South Korea, where the largest number of coronavirus cases have been reported outside mainland China. Kuwait also revoked scheduled flights to and from Thailand, Italy, and Iraq in subsequent announcements.

Kuwait cancelled National Day celebrations

According to reports, Kuwait cancelled the National Day celebrations which were scheduled to take place on February 25. Kuwait’s Interior Ministry urged citizens to cooperate with the government's decisions amid the malignant virus epidemic. Authorities also warned the people against spreading misinformation regarding the coronavirus and threatened to take legal steps in case anyone was found guilty.

Kuwait evacuated at least 800 citizens from Iran on a chartered plane from the Wuhan City in Hubei province, the epicentre of coronavirus. Kuwait’s foreign ministry urged all its nationals to contact the Kuwait's embassy for assistance in case they were stranded in countries where the coronavirus outbreak is soaring alarmingly, confirmed reports.

