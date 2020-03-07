Coronavirus: New Daily Cases In China Fall Below 100 For First Time, Death Toll At 3,070

Chinese health authorities reportedly said on March 7 that 3070 people have died from the novel coronavirus outbreak. The authorities said that for the first time in several weeks less than 100 infection cases were reported from across the country. According to the reports, the Chinese authorities continued to strictly screen the international airports to curb the infected people returning to China from abroad. China’s national health commission reportedly said that 99 cases were confirmed from the mainland with 74 of those from Wuhan, Hubei province’s capital, from where the epidemic originated in December. The commission added that it is the first time since January 20 that less than 100 people have been found to be infected in a single day.

Death toll in China at 3070

The 28 new death tolls were reported from Hubei with 21 in Wuhan, bringing the death toll to 3070. The total infection cases in China stands at 80,651. Wuhan’s local officials reportedly said that one-third of residential communities in the city have had no newly confirmed cases in the past two weeks as of Thursday. China has reported 28 new fatalities from the deadly coronavirus outbreak, taking the death toll in the country to 3,070, Chinese health officials said on Saturday as the rapid spread of the epidemic hit a milestone, infecting more than 100,000 people globally. The virus that first emerged in China in December last year has spread to 97 countries and has infected 102,180 people, including 80,651 in China, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus tracker.

99 new cases

China's National Health Commission (NHC) on Saturday said it received reports of 99 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection and 28 deaths on Friday on the Chinese mainland. The 28 deaths were all reported in the virus epicentre Hubei Province and its capital Wuhan, the NHC said. Also on Friday, 24 imported cases (people coming to China from abroad) of the novel coronavirus infection were reported on the mainland, including 17 in Gansu Province, three in Beijing, three in Shanghai and one in Guangdong Province. By the end of Friday, 60 imported cases were reported, the NHC said.

