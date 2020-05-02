Coronavirus Cases In Europe Cross 1.5 Million As Countries Prepare To 'reopen'

The cases from the novel coronavirus surged beyond 1.5 million in Europe as the global cases jumped to 3,416,438, with over 239,892 deaths worldwide, of which, the hardest-hit region accounted for 140,260 deaths, according to an AFP tally. As many countries in the region begin to ease the restrictions and reopen economy, Italy's head of the coronavirus pandemic strategy signalled that the countries needed to “prepare” for the second wave of infections “even bigger than the first” if the reopening leads to a fresh outbreak, as per the reports.

According to reports, while Italy saw the highest death toll with 28,236 fatalities from the pandemic, Domenico Arcuri reportedly told the lower Chamber of Deputies that at least 20 regions across the country needed to revamp the ventilators up by twice now. Further, he warned that the beds, that had nearly doubled to 9,000 needed to increase in infectious disease and pneumology wards as the European country prepared to reopen on May 4.

Continent is “in the grip”

Meanwhile, the WHO’s European office warned that the continent is “in the grip” of the pandemic as the region that accounts for 46 per cent of total global cases, and 63 per cent of deaths begin to open economy, as per media reports. Speaking about the reduction in the ‘rate of infection’, Dr. Hans Kluge said, “We must monitor this positive development very closely.” He added, “The region remains very much in the grip of this pandemic, this virus is unforgiving. We must remain vigilant, persevere, and be patient, ready to ramp up measures as and when needed,” he said.

Spain, with 242,988 cases of the COVID-19 announced that it would ease restrictions as of May 4 while the rest of the nation will join them on May 11. Speaking at a conference, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Director for Health Emergencies Fernando Simon said that the lockdown will be lifted in phases as the country witnessed the dip in the death and cases toll, as per media reports. While French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe also announced in the press conference that he would be opening the European nation in phases in a “more strict form”.

(With Agency Inputs)