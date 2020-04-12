COVID-19 Pandemic Continues To Spread In South America As Total Cases Reach 48,103

It has been nearly a month since South America reported its first case of coronavirus and since then the deadly pandemic has spread to all the 14 nations of the region. As of April 12, Latin American has reported over 48,103 cases of the virus with 1,952 deaths and 5,246 recoveries. Brazil which reported the first case of the virus on February 26 remains the worst-hit nation in the region.

COVID-19 hits protected lands

Brazil, where the COVID-19 infection has now spread to indigenous tribes including the Yanomami has raised an alarm for the government. Brazil has till now reported 20,964 positive cases and 1,141 deaths. However, only 173 people have recovered in the nation. This comes as the Jair Bolsonaro-led government has now turned to local manufactures to tackle the shortage of medical equipment.

Ecuador, which has reported over 315 deaths has now launched an investigation into the management of bodies of people who died from coronavirus infection, especially in Guayaquil. Ecuador has reported 7,257 cases of infection and 411 cases of recovery.

Meanwhile, Chile, which has reported 6,927 cases till now has been effectively treating COVID-19 patients. In Chile, only 73 people have died and 1,864 people have recovered. In addition, authorities in the country are reportedly manufacturing face masks with the help of prisoners. According to the Chilean Ministry of Justice, ten inmates in Santiago Sur Preventive Detention Center started production in April and have already manufactured more than 2,400 face masks.

Peru has managed to become the country with the second-highest number of recovered patients with 1,739 cases treated successfully. The country has reported 6,848 cases of infection and 181 deaths. Colombia, where police officers have been holding Zumba classes residents stuck inside homes during the lockdown has reported 2,709 infected cases and 100 deaths.

Argentina recently extended its lockdown till April 26. However, the Argentinan government has announced that it will reactivate public works to help revive the economy. The country has reported 2,142 cases of infection and 89 deaths. Uruguay which is dealing with COVID-19 in the Australian cruise ship, Greg Mortimer, docked at Montevideo has reported 501 total cases seven deaths.

Meanwhile, other nations like Bolivia has reported over 300 cases and 24 deaths, Venezuela has reported 175 cases and nine deaths and Paraguay 134 cases and six deaths. This comes as remaining French Guiana, Guyana, Suriname And Falkland islands have reported 86, 45, 10 and five cases respectively with six deaths on Guyana and one in Suriname.

