South Africa's President, Ministers Take 33% Pay Cut To Fund COVID-19 Measures

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and ministers have decided to take a 33 per cent pay cut for the next three months to help fund the relief measures for COVID-19. In a televised address of April 10, Ramaphosa also announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown, which started on March 27, until April end.

During the address, the 67-year-old leader said that the extension of the lockdown in necessary to contain the spread of the virus otherwise it will ultimately engulf the whole country. South Africa’s economy was already on a downturn and the World Bank has now predicted a recession in sub-Saharan Africa due to the pandemic.

South Africa, which has the highest number of HIV infections in the world, now facing the threat of contagion with its beleaguered health system. The African nation has reported over 1,900 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths due to the infection and a drastic rise in cases could severely impact the health care systems.

African Union supports WHO

On April 8, the African Union reaffirmed its unwavering support for the World Health Organisation (WHO) at a time when the UN health agency is facing criticism from various corners for its handling of the crisis. Ramaphosa, African Union chairperson, appreciated WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for “exceptional” leadership.

The AU lauded the management of WHO chief in leading the global response to the pandemic. The continental union recognised and appreciated the “good work” that has been undertaken by the WHO and noted a sense of satisfaction for the various initiatives and measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“On a daily basis, the WHO has been an essential technical and scientific partner to the African Union and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), as we work to mitigate the pandemic which has now reached nearly every member state,” said the union in a statement.

(Image Credit: AP)