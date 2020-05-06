'Coronavirus Crisis Brought Our Countries Closer', Says Israel's Ambassador To India

Israel’s Ambassador to India Ron Malka on Wednesday stated that the Coronavirus crisis and the mutual sharing of know-how between India and Israel had brought the two countries closer. "This crisis has brought India and Israel closer. Both countries are sharing their best practices in combating COVID19 & facilitating new processes," said Ron Malka.

Earlier in the day, Israel claimed to have had a major breakthrough on the antidote for COVID-19. While speaking on that, the ambassador said, "I am awaiting details on it, the processes are not finalised, we are at an advanced stage, yes, of course, we will share it with the world."

Israel claims breakthrough in COVID treatment

Amid the menace of the Coronavirus pandemic and with no specific antidote to it so far, Israel's Defence Minister Naftali Bennett earlier claimed that his country has made a significant breakthrough towards the treatment for the deadly virus. The "monoclonal neutralising antibody" developed at the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) "can neutralise it [the disease-causing coronavirus] inside carriers' bodies," Israel's defence minister said in a statement.

Bennett visited the labs of the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), a secretive unit that works under the Prime Minister’s Office, in Ness Ziona and was shown the “antibody that attacks the virus in a monoclonal way and can neutralize it within the bodies of those ill,” according to the statement from his office.

(with inputs from ANI)