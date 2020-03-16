Coronavirus Outbreak: Global Death Toll Crosses 6,500, Total Cases Reach 1,69,610

The death toll from the deadly coronavirus globally has crossed 6,500. According to sources, there was a recent spike in deaths in Spain that pushed the death toll past the 6,000 mark. Over 1,69,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide. Italy that has become the epicentre of the virus in Europe has reported a total of 24,747 cases.

On March 15, Italy recorded 368 new deaths from the novel coronavirus. According to reports, this was the highest one day increase to date taking the death toll in Italy to 1,809. This is the highest death count outside China as per official data. The majority of cases of deaths are from the northern region of Lombardy around Milan which has reported 1,218 deaths, which accounts for 67 per cent of the country's total.

Spain has become Europe's second-most affected country after Italy. On March 15 Spain reported 2,000 new cases and more than a hundred deaths in one day. Spain now has almost 8,000 coronavirus cases and a death toll of 292. The Spanish government has imposed a near-total nationwide lockdown, it has banned people from leaving their homes except to go to work, get medical care or buy food.

China sends aid to Italy

In light of the rapidly growing cases in Italy, China has sent medical supplies, including face masks and respirators to Italy. According to reports, a team of nine Chinese doctors also arrived in Italy on March 12. They brought with themselves 30 tonnes of equipment on a medical flight that had been organised by the Chinese Red Cross.

As per reports, the head of the Italian Red Cross, Francesco Rocca has said that Italy is going through a moment of great stress and one of great difficulty and therefore they are relieved to have this arrival of supplies. Since being first detected in the Chinese province of Wuhan in late December, COVID-19 has now spread to over 140 countries.

