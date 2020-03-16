Rudy Gobert Donates $500,000 After Regretting Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously

Last week, Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, which resulted in the league being suspended indefinitely. As reports suggested, Rudy Gobert was careless before testing positive. However, the player later issued a public apology via Instagram. On Sunday (Monday IST), Rudy Gobert provided an update on his situation via NBA's Twitter account, admitting that he wished he had taken coronavirus seriously.

Rudy Gobert update: Rudy Gobert provides an update via NBA

Rudy Gobert update: Rudy Gobert regrets taking coronavirus lightly

In his update, Rudy Gobert once again thanked everyone for their support. He informed everyone about his health, saying that his health has been a little better every day. Towards the end, he expressed regret over not taking the virus seriously, asking everyone else to take care as he hopes everyone can battle it together.

Donovan Mitchell update

A day after Gobert tested positive, his teammate Donovan Mitchell was the second NBA player to test positive. According to reports, Gobert had been careless in the locker room and continued to touch players without taking precautions. On March 14, Mitchell too spoke for the first time since testing positive and thanked everyone for their good wishes while informing them that he is doing better.

Donovan Mitchell update: Jazz player posts video on NBA Twitter

Rudy Gobert update: Rudy Gobert issues apology on Instagram

Rudy Gobert update: Rudy Gobert donates $500,000 after testing positive for COVID-19

Rudy Gobert has donated over $500,000 to help people affected by the coronavirus. Out of that amount, $200,000 has been given to part-time workers at the Vivint Smart Arena in Salt Lake City, helping workers whose jobs have been affected after the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season. Along with the arena, $100,000 has been donated to research facilities in Utah and Oklahoma City to support coronavirus-related research. Rudy Gobert even donated $111,000 (approx) to his home country France. In his statement, Rudy Gobert expressed gratitude towards people working on the virus and stated that he wanted to give back to his home in Utah and France, including his Utah Jazz family.

