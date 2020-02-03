Coronavirus Death Toll Soars To 360 In China, Confirmed Cases Rise Over 17,000

The death toll of deadly Coronavirus has surged to 360 in China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, reported the local health commission on Monday. It also reported 56 news fatalities, with an additional 2,829 new cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 17,205 in China.

The latest figures came a day after China imposed a lockdown on a major city far from the epicentre --- Wenzhou. The rising tally shows the impact and spread of this deadly virus despite China's various efforts to contain it.

It has spread to 25 countries, including India, the US and the UK. Multiple countries across the globe have not only started evacuating it's citizens from China but have also started applying travel restrictions for Chinese nationals and those coming from the country.

India evacuates citizens

On February 2, India airlifted a second batch of 323 stranded Indians and seven Maldivian citizens from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan city, taking the total number of people rescued to 654. Air India’s jumbo B747 made two flights to Wuhan city - the ground zero of the Coronavirus epidemic.

In the first flight on early on February 1, 324 Indians were evacuated and on Sunday another 323 Indians and seven Maldivian citizens were flown back. India has also temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China. Apart from India, the US, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Turkey, Germany also evacuated its citizens on Saturday.

WHO declares a global health emergency

Amidst growing crisis, the World Health Organisation has stated that it stood by China for its efforts to tackle and contain the spread of the virus.

Addressing a press conference, Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "Let me be clear: this declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China. On the contrary, WHO continues to have confidence in China’s capacity to control the outbreak..To the people of China & to all of those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak, we want you to know that the stands with you."

Earlier, the global health body had initially played down the threat posed by Coronavirus, but later revised its risk assessment.

