Coronavirus Outbreak: Canada To Evacuate Its Citizens From Quarantined Ship In Japan

The Canadian government has said on February 15 that it has chartered a plane to evacuate Canadians on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess quarantined off the Japanese coast. The Japanese authorities had quarantined the cruise ship in Yokohama on February 4 after a previous passenger was tested positive for deadly coronavirus. The Canadian government has stated that the Diamond Princess which has nearly 3,700 passengers, includes 255 Canadians. The deadly virus now has killed at least 1,665 in China and more than 68,500 have been infected in China.

The official statement further said that the decision was taken because of “extraordinary circumstances faced by passengers” on board the ship and also to “lighten the burden” on the Japanese health-care system. The Canadian government is currently communicating with the Carnival Cruise Lines and the Japanese government to assist in the repatriation.

According to the website of the Canadian government, the aircraft will bring passengers to Canadian Forces Base Trenton from Japan where they will be assessed and then sent to NAV Canada Training Institute in Cornwall, Ontario to remain quarantined for two weeks. Furthermore, even before boarding the Canadian charter plane in Japan, the passengers will be screened for symptoms and those who bear any symptoms of coronavirus will not be permitted to board the flight.

“The Government of Canada will help Canadians return home following the outbreak of COVID-19 on the Diamond Princess. Our public health experts on the ground will continue to assist Canadians who are currently under quarantine in Japan or in hospital undergoing treatment,” said, Patty Hajdu, CanadianMinister of Health.

US govt to evacuate its citizens

Meanwhile, US government is also set to evacuate all American citizens from Diamond Princess, the cruise ship which quarantined on the Japanese port since early February, the US embassy in Japan said on Saturday. About 380 Americans are aboard the ship which has been quarantined on Yokohama, a port city near Tokyo. A letter addressed to the passengers, which was posted on the US Embassy's official website read,

"The aircraft will arrive in Japan on the evening of February 16. Buses will move you and your belongings from the ship to the aircraft. Passengers will be screened for symptoms and we are working with our Japanese partners to ensure that any symptomatic passengers receive the required care in Japan if they cannot board the flight. The aircraft will land in the United States at Travis Air Force Base in California. Some passengers will then continue onward to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. We will provide information about your final destination prior to boarding the plane. "

