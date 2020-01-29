Coronavirus Outbreak: Major Companies Restrict Travel To China For Employees

In a bid to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, major firms across the globe have advised their employees to refrain from travelling to China. In an unprecedented development, the deadly virus has killed 132 people and infected over 6,000 in China.

Multiple flights cancelled

In the United States, major airlines including the United Airlines Holding Inc announced the cancellation of some flights to China as demand fell sharply following the recent outbreak. Many global companies also told their employees not to travel on deepening features of the flu-like virus. Meanwhile, the US government warned its citizens that they should reconsider visiting China. Facebook was amongst the first organisations to announce a travel suspension after the US government’s warnings, asking employees to halt all non-essential travel to China and work from home if they had previously travelled.

South Korean government reportedly advised its citizens to stay away and the UK asked its people to avoid all travels which weren’t important. LG Electronics, one of the nation’s largest appliance maker has put a complete ban on travel to China and has instructed employees who were on business trips to return home as soon as possible. South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said it was urging employees to avoid all non-essential travel to China, while banking group Standard Chartered PLC restricted travel to both mainland China and Hong Kong.

Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd announced that it has recommended employees to avoid travelling to China while another automobile giant Nissan Motor Co Ltd said it plans to evacuate its Japanese staff and their families in Wuhan via a government-chartered flight. Europe’s largest bank HSBC PLC banned their staff from travelling to China ruled Hong Kong for two weeks and to mainland China until further notice, international media reported. America’s Goldman Sachs Grioup Inc imposed similar measures. In Germany, auto supplier Webasto, which has 11 sites in China, including in Wuhan, has halted all corporate travel to and from China after an employee was found infected.