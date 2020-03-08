Coronavirus Dread: Two Australian Women Fight Over Toilet Paper, Watch

A video of two Australian women fighting over toilet paper rolls has surfaced on the internet. According to reports, the Australian state police on March 8 charged the two and they were also issued court attendance notices for affray 'following an altercation at a supermarket'. Amid coronavirus dread, toilet paper has emerged as the unlikely number one stockpiling target for people, however, major grocers in the country have reportedly restricted supplies to one pack per person as people are panic buying.

All because of toilet paper 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XGtLeXrKJ5 — Bold_Westie (@_West_Sydney_) March 6, 2020

As per reports, New South Wales police were called to a supermarket in Sydney's south-west after a violent brawl broke out among three women over toilet paper rolls. In the video, one can see the women yelling and fighting over a shopping trolley that was filled with toilet paper packs. The scuffle between them also forced the floor staff to intervene.

One can also hear a woman yelling 'I just want one packet'. The other women, who were in possession of the toilet paper-filled trolley retorted, 'no, not one packet'. No one was injured and no arrests were made, however, the two women are due to appear at a local court on April 28.

Health officials warn against bulk buying

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the supermarket shelves across Australia are being left empty as people are worried that they may contract the deadly disease. Several Australians are stocking up on the essentials like toilet paper, hand sanitiser, bottled water, pasta and rice in case they become infected. The number of coronavirus cases in Australia has also reached over 70 and the deadly virus has also claimed four lives in the country.

The Australian health officials have reportedly warned against buying in bulk at supermarkets. Coles, the Australian supermarket store, also released a statement that promised that the emptied aisles would be restocked as quickly as possible. The supermarket store has reportedly even increased the number of deliveries to store this week the improve the availability of popular products, including long-life pantry staples and health care items. According to international media reports, the statement further read that the store is also continuing to work with its suppliers to maintain availability for customers.

