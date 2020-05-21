Coronavirus Pandemic: Beethoven Festival Postponed To Next Year

The Beethovenfest, which was scheduled to be held this year in honour of the great German music composer Ludwig van Beethoven's 250th birth anniversary has been postponed to the year 2021. The organisers have planned some events to hold online, while others have been rescheduled for later this year or for next year. According to current plans, the special concert "Missa im Dom" will be recorded and streamed on the Internet on August 21, 2020 as a concert without an audience in Cologne Cathedral.

Beethovenfest

Every year in the autumn Beethoven’s native city of Bonn celebrates the Beethovenfest, welcoming top international orchestras, well-known soloist, major ensembles, and promising young performers. But this year was special, as it was Beethoven's 250th birth anniversary for which the German government had earmarked €27 million ($29.6 million) for nationwide events. The coronavirus outbreak forced the organisers to reschedule the events and in some cases they even had to cancel the events.

However, with the organisers announcing new dates for the festival, it seems they are undeterred by the pandemic. The March week of the Beethovenfest where it all started after it was cancelled a good 24 hours before the start of the first concert, on the instructions of the authorities as one of the first festivals to be held in the course of the containment of the Coronavirus pandemic. Ludwig van Beethoven is one of the most admired music composers in the history of Western music.

(Image Credit: bonn/webpage)