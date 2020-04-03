The Debate
Coronavirus Claims 53,218 Lives Worldwide, Total Cases Cross 1 Million

Rest of the World News

Spain reported the highest single-day hit from the novel coronavirus since the outbreak with figures soaring by more than 1000 to 112,065 cases as of April 3. 

Coronavirus

The global confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have surpassed 1,015,877, with over 53,218 deaths as the US accounts for 245,193 infections as a leading country of maximum impact from the novel coronavirus. At least 208,000 patients have also recovered so far. Spain reported the highest single-day hit since the outbreak with figures soaring by more than 1000 to 112,065 cases as of April 3. 

Due to fear of the second wave of the pandemic outbreak in the country, China banned the prominent sporting and other events that might attract huge assembly of the crowd until further notice, as per the media reports. The directive was issued, which prohibited the public gathering of any nature to suppress new cases of infections in the People’s Republic mostly imported by the foreign nationals. A letter dispatched to the sporting bodies across China by the National bureau revealed that Xi Jinping’s government had issued strict guidelines to avoid mass participation in any events that could trigger the second wave of the COVID-19 disease. 

Read: Italy Reports Another 889 Virus Deaths

Read: Coronavirus Pandemic Could Kill 16,000 New Yorkers, Says Governor Cuomo

Italy's death toll surpasses 10,000

Meanwhile, Italy has witnessed the death toll of 13,915 which is the highest recorded in the world. According to reports, despite imposing a total ban on movements across the region, and placing million under the lockdown as a containment effort, Italy has a combination of several factors contributing to the death toll. The country’s large elderly population and the inaccurate methods of testing could have been among the leading causes of the surge of deaths.   

Massimo Galli, head of the infectious disease unit at Sacco Hospital in Milan, said in a news conference that Italy’s recorded data did not accurately represent the ground report. The real figures, he said, were significantly higher. He was also quoted saying that thousands waited to be tested with mild symptoms at home, as tests were limited to only up to 5,000 per day. 

Read: Italy Surpasses China With 86,498 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus

Read: Coronavirus: Italy's 'very Long' Lockdown To Be Lifted Gradually In Phases

