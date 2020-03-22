Coronavirus: Indian Embassy in constant touch with Russian varsities for Indian students

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Embassy in Moscow on Saturday assured that it is in constant touch with Russian universities to ensure the welfare of Indian students stranded in the country. The Embassy also urged people to refrain from spreading misinformation/false news on coronavirus on social media platforms that may create panic among the public.

India has a large diaspora of students in Russia, especially in the field of medical sciences, aviation, nuclear energy and engineering.

KIND ATTENTION INDIAN NATIONALS & STUDENTS!!!@IndEmbMoscow is in constant touch with University authorities to ensure the welfare of Indian students and responding in timely manner to ensure well being of Indian students. (1/2) @MEAIndia @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @meaMADAD @ANI pic.twitter.com/YWgjIk0Ncg — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) March 21, 2020

Don't circulate fake news

A statement from the Embassy, tweeted by the handle, said, "Social media platforms are intermediaries as defined under section 2(1)(w) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and are required to follow due diligence as prescribed in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines) Rules 2011 notified under section 79 of the IT Act."

PLEASE REFRAIN FROM CIRCULATING FAKE REPORTS & VIDEOS which divert attention from real issues concerning welfare of students. Circulating fake videos is also illegal. (2/2) @MEAIndia @meaMADAD @IndianDiplomacy @DrSJaishankar @PMOIndia — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) March 21, 2020

Situation 'under control'

Russia has so far reported 306 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one death. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had reportedly said that the situation was "under control" and that his country managed to stop the mass spread of coronavirus among its citizens.

Some experts point to the fact that Russia took an early action to contain an outbreak by shutting down its 2,600-mile border with China as early as January 30. It had also set up quarantine zones across the region for suspected patients which may have contributed to a comparatively smaller outbreak than its European and Asian neighbours.

Coronavirus Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has so far infected over three lakh cases worldwide, with the number of deaths nearly 13,000. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where a number of cases is rising by the hour. India has so far reported at least 330 confirmed cases and four deaths.

(With ANI inputs) (AP photo for representation)

