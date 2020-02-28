Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Dan Evans Live Streaming And Dubai Open 1st Semi-final Match Preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas' collision with World No.1 Novak Djokovic is well on course after the Greek star entered the semi-final of the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020. 2nd seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was made to work hard in his quarter-final clash against German Jan-Lennard Struff although he eventually managed to overcome his German opponent 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. The victory in quarter-final sets up a semi-final clash against Dan Evans of Great Britain.

Before the Dubai Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas had defended his Open 13 Provence crown successfully by defeating Canadian rising star Felix Auger Aliassime. Here are more details on the Tsitsipas vs Evans live streaming, Tsitsipas vs Evans live score and other Tsitsipas vs Evan semifinal details.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dan Evans: Dubai Open semi-final preview

The 21-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas was cruising comfortably in the tournament without dropping a set until he dropped one in his quarter-final encounter with Struff. He eventually wrapped up the match in 2 hours and 23 minutes. On the other hand, Britain's Dan Evans put up an impressive performance against 22-year-old Russian, Andrey Rublev in his quarter-final clash. In the match that went over two hours, it was Evans who overcame the Russian challenge 6-2, 7-6 (11-9).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dan Evans stats prior to Tsitsipas vs Evans live score

Prior to the Tsitsipas vs Evans semifinal, Tsitsipas has conceded 1 set in this event to win 56% of the points he played. His best result of the year was managing to win the title in Marseille, where he beat Felix Auger Aliassime in the final 6-3 6-4. Dan Evans has conceded 2 sets in the tournament to win 50% of the points he played

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dan Evans Dubai Open history prior to Tsitsipas vs Evan live streaming

Last year, Stefanos Tsitsipas had to surrender in the final 6-4 6-4 to Roger Federer. Dan Evans didn’t play in Dubai in 2019

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dan Evans: Head-to-head record

Both the players will be facing each other for the first time in their career.

Tsitsipas vs Evans live streaming and Tsitsipas vs Evans live score details

The Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dan Evans semifinal match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST. The Tsitsipas vs Evans semifinal will be played on February 28, 2020. The Tsitsipas vs Evans live streaming will be on Sony LIV in India. For India and the rest of the world, Tsitsipas vs Evans live streaming will be on Tennis TV (a subscription is required for the same). Besides Tsitsipas vs Evans live streaming, the match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

