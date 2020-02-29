Novak Djokovic Vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Streaming And Dubai Open Final Match Preview

World No.1 Novak Djokovic advanced to finals of the Dubai Duty Free Championships after beating Gael Monfils of France in three sets in his semi-final clash. The top-seeded Serbian lost the first set, but bounced back to win the match 2-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-1. Novak Djokovic will next face Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the final encounter on Saturday, February 29 at 8.30 PM IST.

Djokovic will be looking to win his 5th Dubai Open tournament and also the second title of the 2020 season. Here are details about where you can find the Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live streaming and more.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Dubai Duty Free Championships final preview

The Novak Djokovic semi-final match went up to three sets before he prevailed over his opponent. The match also saw the World No.1 dropping a set for the first time in the tournament. Earlier, Djokovic had been cruising comfortably in the tournament and have not dropped a set till the semi-final encounter. The semi-final win was his 17th match of an undefeated season so far. On the other hand, Stefanos Tsitsipas had an easy outing against Dan Evans, winning the match in two sets 6-2,6-3.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head record

The Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head record sees both the players winning 2 matches each in a total of 4 matches played between them.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Dubai Open record

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Dubai Open record also favours the Serbian, who has won the title four times. He did not take part in the previous edition and win be looking to win the title for the fifth time. Last year, Stefanos Tsitsipas had to surrender in the final 4-6, 4-6 to Roger Federer. The 21-year-old Greek will attempt to capture his first ATP 500 trophy in Saturday’s championship match.

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live streaming

The Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live streaming is scheduled to start at 7 PM local time (8.30 PM IST). The Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live streaming online will be available on Tennis TV (a subscription is required for the same)

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live telecast in India

The Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live telecast in India will be done on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD. Speaking about online streaming, the Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live streaming in India will be done on Sony LIV.